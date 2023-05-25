WATCH: PM Modi flags off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Uttarakhand's first

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Dehradun and Delhi on Thursday.

The Uttarakhand’s first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train will travel between Anand Vihar in New Delhi to Dehradun. It will cover 302 km journey in 4 hours 45 minutes via Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar. The commercial operations on the route will commence from May 29.

This is the 18th Vande Bharat Express to be launched and third to pass through Uttar Pradesh – other two are Delhi-Varanasi and Delhi-Bhopal.

Travel time between Dehradun-Delhi reduced

"This Express will reduce the travelling time of the people," PM Modi said at the flagging off event of Vande Bharat Express between Dehradun and Delhi.

"This Vande Bharat Express train running between Delhi and Dehradun will connect the capital of the country at a faster pace. With this train, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be considerably reduced. The facilities in the train are going to make this journey enjoyable," the PM said.

"Work on the Char Dham Grand Project with a cost of Rs 12 thousand crore is going on at a fast pace. Since 2014, we have transformed the Indian railways. We began by making the dream of high-speed trains a reality. 6,000 km of railway lines are electrified every year compared to 600 km before 2014," he added.

Previous govts ignored railway sector

Hitting out at previous governments in India, the PM said: "Previous governments only cared about dynasties. Common man was not among their priority. The earlier govt only made promises and never fulfilled them, but we fulfilled all the promises. The railway sector was also ignored by them (previous government).

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express timings

The Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will depart from Dehradun at 7:00 am and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:45 am.

The express train on its return journey from Anand Vihar Terminal will be at 5:50 pm and arrival at Dehradun will be at 10:35 pm.

Delhi (Anand Vihar)-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (Train number: 22457) stops & timings

Anand Vihar Terminal - 17:50

Meerut City - 18:38

Muzaffarnagar - 19:08

Saharanpur - 19:55

Roorkee - 20:31

Haridwar JN - 21:15

Dehradun - 22:35

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express (Train number: 22458) stops & timings

Dehradun - 07:00

Haridwar JN - 08:04

Roorkee - 08:49

Saharanpur - 09:27

Muzaffarnagar - 10:07

Meerut City - 10:37

Anand Vihar Terminal - 11:45

Days on which Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will travel

The Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express train will have eight chair car coaches. It will ply six days a week, except Wednesday.

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express fare

The fare of AC chair seat of Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will be Rs 1,065, while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 1,890.

Earlier Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Express, which travels from New Delhi railway station to Dehradun in 5 hours 50 minutes, was the fastest train on this route.

As per the official release by the Prime Minister Office's (PMO), Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express equips world-class amenities which would herald a new era of comfortable travel experiences, especially for tourists travelling to the state. The train has been indigenously manufactured and is equipped with advanced safety features, including the Kavach technology.

