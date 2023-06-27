With an aim to boost connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday.

The five Vande Bharat Express trains are Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

The Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect the Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to the Central region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. The improved connectivity will also benefit tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, and Satpura, etc.

The train will be about 30 minutes faster than the existing fastest train on the route, it said. The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of the Malwa region (Indore) and Bundelkhand region (Khajuraho) to the Central area (Bhopal), the statement said.

It will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho and Panna. The train will be about two hours and 30 minutes faster than the existing fastest train on the route, it said. The Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express.

It will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. It will help save about an hour as compared to the current fastest train connecting the two places, the statement said.

The Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka — Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere — with the state capital Bengaluru.

It will immensely benefit tourists, students and industrialists, etc. in the region and will be about 30 minutes faster than the existing fastest train on the route, it said.

The Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat train for Jharkhand and Bihar.

Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen, the statement said. Compared to the current fastest train connecting the two places, the Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will help save about one hour and 25 minutes of the journey time, it said.

