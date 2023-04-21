WATCH: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after ex-minister’s son denied ticket for Karnataka elections 2023

Shivamogga: Senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa whose son KE Kantesh was denied a party ticket to contest Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 scheduled on 10 May, on Friday got a ‘surprise call’ from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

During the call, PM Modi lauded Eshwarappa for his commitment to the BJP.

Eshwarappa has recently announced his retirement from electoral politics. He had also conveyed to the party’s high command to not consider fielding him in the Karnataka polls 2023 from Shivamogga, but sought a ticket for his son instead.

PM Modi calls up KS Eshwarappa

In a video shared by the BJP leader, PM Modi can be heard saying: “You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you.”

The Prime Minister also said that he will meet Eshwarappa whenever he visits Karnataka next. In his reply, the political leader told the PM that BJP will win in the upcoming polls in the state.

“It feels great that you called an ordinary worker like me,” Eshwarappa said.

#KarnatakaElections2023 | PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa. (Source: KS Eshwarappa) pic.twitter.com/DxUn5bTVU3 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

'PM Modi's phone call has inspired me'

Talking to media, Eshwarappa said: "I had no clue even in my dream that the Prime Minister will call me. His phone call has inspired me. We will win the election in Shivamogga city. We will also make every effort to form the BJP government in Karnataka."

He also said that when BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh called him with a request to retire from electoral politics, he did not have a second thought and quickly made his decision public.

Eshwarappa had stepped down as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister in April last year after a contractor Santosh Patil died by suicide accusing the politician of collecting 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi. A probe later gave him a clean chit.

Speculations of a tussle between Eshwarappa and the BJP arose moments after the party leader's son was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming election in Karnataka.

On Thursday, Eshwarappa said: “I am not angry with BJP... those who have left BJP have to be brought back. We have to bring them back to BJP who are angry with our party and joined Congress. BJP will win and form government with an absolute majority."

