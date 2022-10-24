WATCH: PM Modi celebrates Diwali 2022 with Indian Army at Kargil

PM Modi Diwali 2022: Today is the auspicious day of Diwali. The enthusiasm of Diwali is in full swing across the country and people are celebrating this holy festival with enthusiasm and fervour. Like every year, this year also Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with soldiers of the Indian Army posted at the border.

Since becoming the Prime Minister eight years ago, Narendra Modi has celebrated every Diwali with soldiers of the Indian Army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kargil early in the morning to celebrate Diwali.

A spirited Diwali in Kargil! pic.twitter.com/qtIGesk98x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Addressing the jawans in Kargil, PM Modi said, "for me, for years and years, all of you are my family. The sweetness of my Deepawali is due to you, the light of my Deepawali is among you. It is my good fortune that I have been getting the opportunity to celebrate Diwali with you at the border between you over the years."

"Diwali means celebration after the end of terrorism. In Kargil, the Indian Army did the same thing," he added.

After addressing the Indian Army soldiers in Kargil during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Diwali celebrations in the evening. In earlier years, PM Modi had celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel in different areas along the border.

Privileged to spend Diwali with our brave Jawans in Kargil. https://t.co/ZQ0rP8GB8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Ever since PM Modi took over, he has been celebrating Diwali with soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Siachen in order to celebrate Diwali in 2014. In 2016, he had celebrated Diwali in Chango village of Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, he had celebrated Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi had gone to Harsil in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali in 2018. After becoming PM for a second term in the year 2019, he had traveled to Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali.

Similarly, he celebrated Diwali of 2020 with the soldiers posted at Longewala Post. Last year i.e. in 2021, he had celebrated the holy festival of Diwali in Nowshera. While celebrating Diwali with the soldiers of the Indian Army, he encouraged them and said that soldiers are the protective shield of India.

