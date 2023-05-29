WATCH: Pilot averts major Apache catastrophe in Madhya Pradesh

An Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Monday. Air Force officials said that the pilot reportedly noticed a technical fault which led him to land the chopper in a precautionary manoeuvre.

“Due to the presence of mind of the pilot, a major accident was averted,” an IAF official said.

There was no casualty. All crew and aircraft are safe, IAF said in a tweet, adding that the rectification party reached the site.

The helicopter was on routine operational training, the IAF said in a tweet.

As per reports, the Apache helicopter will be flown out shortly.

#WATCH | An Apache attack helicopter today made a precautionary landing in a field in a village in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. Visuals of the Apache helicopter and another chopper arriving to provide assistance to the Apache. https://t.co/hCfvqcw14S pic.twitter.com/1aEpBZEt8w — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

What is the Apache helicopter?

The AH-64 Apache are considered to be the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter.

The IAF has a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. In 2020, an agreement was signed with Boeing to add six more Apache helicopters into the existing fleet of the Indian Army.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.