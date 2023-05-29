WATCH: Pilot averts major Apache catastrophe in Madhya Pradesh
There was no casualty. All crew and aircraft are safe, IAF said in a tweet, adding that the rectification party reached the site
An Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Monday. Air Force officials said that the pilot reportedly noticed a technical fault which led him to land the chopper in a precautionary manoeuvre.
“Due to the presence of mind of the pilot, a major accident was averted,” an IAF official said.
There was no casualty. All crew and aircraft are safe, IAF said in a tweet, adding that the rectification party reached the site.
The helicopter was on routine operational training, the IAF said in a tweet.
As per reports, the Apache helicopter will be flown out shortly.
What is the Apache helicopter?
The AH-64 Apache are considered to be the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter.
The IAF has a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. In 2020, an agreement was signed with Boeing to add six more Apache helicopters into the existing fleet of the Indian Army.
With inputs from agencies
