Watch: People seen flowing in the streets of Jodhpur, video goes viral

Several areas in Jodhpur district have been facing a flood-like situation for the last two days due to heavy to very heavy rainfall. Schools have also been closed in the district

A viral video from Rajasthan's Jodhpur showing people flowing in a street due to heavy rains has surfaced online. In the video it can be seen that a man is flowing in the street due to massive flooding. Later, two people caught this flowing man and saved him or else there could have been an accident.

Soon after the first man is rescued, another man came flowing at a high speed, who was also saved from flowing ahead. One of them got injured as well. Many people can be seen on the roof of their homes, trying to save themselves.

A few days ago, another video went viral when a couple of cars in different locations across the city were being seen flowing away in water gushing through the roads.

According to the Times of India, over 30 localities in the city have been flooded due to massive rains since Monday. The worst affected areas were Sultan Nagar and Roop Nagar. Six people have lost their lives so far, due to drowning.

Several areas in Jodhpur district have been facing a flood-like situation for the last two days due to heavy to very heavy rainfall. Schools have also been closed in the district.

However, the weather department said that rainfall in the city will decrease from Thursday, but mild or moderate rainfall is likely to occur.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.