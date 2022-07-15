Watch: People dry clothes in Mumbai local train amid heavy rains

Many users said that this was the first time they had seen anything like this. Others wrote that this was the true spirit of the city. Several responded with a string of laughter emojis

Mumbai is once again reeling under the monsoon. The city has seen heavy rainfall in the past few days, affecting the lives of residents adversely. With no recourse left, some people have begun drying their clothes on the Mumbai local.

A video of the incident has grabbed attention on social media. The video shows some clothes drying on the rods in a train compartment while the passengers remain seated in a calm manner. In the short clip, we can see a towel and bedsheet hanging from the top of the rods. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Dadar Mumbaikar.

Watch:

The video has garnered over 10,000 likes in two days. Many users said that this was the first time they had seen anything like this. Others wrote that this was the true spirit of the city. Several responded with a string of laughter emojis. One user said, "Aamchi Mumbai." Another joked that the clothes looked like “national flags at Olympics."

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on Friday has been issued for Palghar and Raigad as well a ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur and Satara. According to Indian Express, Mumbai is expected to witness moderate rainfall in the suburbs and city region along with strong winds. The financial capital has seen heavy rainfall for the past few days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to arrange for alternate transportation for commuters, who may get stranded in the city due to incessant rainfall. On Thursday, Civic administrator and municipal commissioner IS Chahal had directed civic officials to prepare an SOP with Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The BMC has also said that 400 extra BEST buses will ply on the roads in case the rains affect the Mumbai local train services.

