WATCH: Parking lot collapses in Punjab's Mohali, vehicles damaged, buried under debris

In Punjab’s Mohali district, a parking lot on Wednesday collapsed, which caused significant damage to several vehicles, primarily two-wheelers, as they were buried under the debris. The incident unfolded in the Sector-83 area of Mohali during the evening hours. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, according to the local police.

The collapse occurred while excavation work was being carried out for the basement of an adjacent under-construction building, as stated by the Mohali police.

Disturbing CCTV footage of the incident captured the terrifying moment when the parking lot gave way, swallowing two-wheelers and a few cars into a deep pit.

Watch the viral clip:

#WATCH | Punjab: Several vehicles were damaged after a parking lot collapsed in Mohali’s Sector 83 area yesterday (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/KFBQJ4ge1o — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Authorities confirmed that a number of vehicles were severely damaged in the collapse. However, there were no reports of injuries to individuals at the scene.

Mohali DSP Harsimran Singh said, according to ANI, “9-10 bikes and one or two cars were damaged in the incident. No injuries have been reported,”

“A case will be registered and action will be taken against those found responsible,” DSP Singh added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.