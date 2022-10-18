New Delhi: Pakistan continues to remain tight-lipped whenever it is asked about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed. In the latest, Pakistan’s director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt, attending the 90th Interpol General Assembly today, was confronted about Dawood Ibrahim’s presence in his country, he remained silent.

News 18‘s Shankar Anand asked Butt, “In international forum, it is being believed that Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan and residing in Karachi’s Clifton road.”

Pakistan’s FIA remained silent and gradually moved from the place where reporters were there.

Both Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed are among terrorists most wanted by Indian security agencies.

Will Pakistan hand over Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed?

Butt, a two-member delegation from Islamabad visiting New Delhi to participate in the Interpol General Assembly, was asked about the whereabouts of Dawood and Hafiz Saeed and whether Pakistan will hand over them to India, but he refused to comment.

#WATCH | Pakistan's director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt, attending the Interpol conference in Delhi, refuses to answer when asked if they will handover underworld don Dawood Ibrahim & Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to India. pic.twitter.com/GRKQWvPNA1 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

The participation of the Pakistani delegation comes despite simmering tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise Kashmir in several global forums including the recently concluded UN General Assembly.

90th Interpol General Assembly

The Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years. It was last held in 1997.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 90th General Assembly of the Interpol during which he said, "There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs, organised crime... When the threats are global, response cannot be just local."

Referring to terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crimes which have affected many countries, PM Modi said the pace of change of these dangers is faster than before.

"A safe, secure world is our shared responsibility. When the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime can't operate," the Prime Minister added.

The four-day event will continue till 21 October and will see participation by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries. The meeting is held annually and each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus, and senior ministry officials.

