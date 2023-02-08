There is no doubt that Sonu Nigam is still considered among the most versatile singers in the Indian music industry, thanks to his melodious voice that will keep his songs alive for generations to come. Besides proving his potential as a playback singer, Nigam also knew how to rule the stage, whether that be on award shows or live concerts. With the lights dancing in the air and the crowd swinging to his music, the singer could effortlessly transition from one genre to another and make the audience enthralled by his energy. He is none other than Sonu Nigam who knew the pulse of the youth and thereafter made his quite easily to the playlists of Generation Z.

While fans used to rush in large numbers to attend his concerts back in time, a video of one such concert is now making rounds on the internet where the singer can be seen performing for the people of Pakistan. Seemingly from the 2000s, Nigam shared the stage with late Pakistani Qawwal and prominent Sufi singer Amjad Sabri, and the duo treated the audience with a ‘pure gold’ performance. A video of the same has been shared by Twitter user Taimoor Zaman with a caption that reads, “Sonu Nigam performing live in Pakistan with Amjad Sabri.”

Watch:

Sonu Nigam performing live in Pakistan with Amjad Sabri. pic.twitter.com/JwONR3oprj — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) February 6, 2023



The 1 minute 10 seconds video shows Nigam singing the popular song ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’ from the 2004 hit film ‘Main Hoon Na’ on the stage, while Sabri can be seen joining him in the performance. With proper tune and sync, the two beautifully performed the song, making the crowd go all groovy.

The video also won the hearts of social media users on the internet who took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Wo bhi aik dour tha! ye bhi koi dour hai? (That was a golden era)”, while another user wrote, “One of my most memorable shows where we narrowly escaped death along with Sonu but still the concert went on.”

Many also posted heart emojis in the comment section.

