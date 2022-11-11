WATCH: Old men perform naagin dance, leave internet in splits

Time and again, the internet has brought forth content that has proved that age is just a number. And when it comes to dancing, nothing can stop your inner child from coming out, and forcing you to shake a leg. Now, a video of two old men dancing like no one is watching has gone viral.

Their moves will surely make you feel envious of their energy. The internet too is all praise about the dance moves.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user with a caption in Hindi that reads, “Umr kya hai? Agar masti zinda hai to hasti zinda hai. (Age will be no barrier if a person knows how to enjoy life)”.

In the viral clip, two men are seen performing the naagin dance on Sridevi’s iconic track Main Tera Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera from the 1986 film Nagin. While one man can be seen mimicking a snake, the other person is posing as a snake charmer, using a piece of cloth like an instrument called pungi.

As he is moving his cloth, the man can be seen keeping his hands up and moving like a snake. All in all, the video is worth the watch.

Watch:



Needless to say, the hilarious video and their quirky moves have left the internet in splits. Several appreciated their energy at this age. There were many who claimed that the men were drunk.

A few believed that the two men were doing it for the sake of survival. He wrote, “Due to illiteracy in this age for survival need to do this. I think this is not masti but majburi.”

Another commented, “Kya baat Jindadil insan dil khush ho gya.”

One user claimed that the day is not far when we won’t see naagin dance anymore, as it has been replaced by several new dance forms.

So far the video has been viewed more than 349,000 times and has garnered more than 11,000 likes.

