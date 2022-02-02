India

Watch: Octogenarian's cricketing skills is winning hearts online

In the 14-second clip, the elderly man can be seen jumping with joy as he plays cricket with a group of young boys

FP Trending February 02, 2022 16:52:34 IST
Watch: Octogenarian's cricketing skills is winning hearts online

Age no bar: Screengrab showing the 80-year-old in action on the crease. Twitter/@Madan_Chikna

Indians have always enjoyed the game of cricket. The love that we carry for this sport is never ending and the frenzy around cricket never seems to fade out in our lives. While this sport requires a lot of fitness and is generally played by youngsters, a video of an elderly man playing cricket is bound to change your perception about the game.

In a recent video which has gone viral on social media, an elderly man can be seen playing cricket quite enthusiastically. As per Indian Express, local media identified the elderly to be 80-year-old. In the 14-second clip, the elderly man can be seen jumping with joy as he plays cricket with a group of young boys.

The elderly person can be seen holding a bat and imitating a shot by swinging it in the air. The man then runs between the two set of stumps, showing that he is trying to score runs in the match. Onlookers applaud the 80-year-old while he runs and even jumps in the crease in excitement.

Take a look at the video here:

The footage ends with the elderly man making a gesture of asking someone to pass him the ball so that he can proceed to play an actual game.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “In India, Cricket stays till the last breath”. The clip has gone viral, gaining nearly 4,700 views and prompting a number of comments.

A Twitter user wrote, “Nothing brings this collective joy as sports. India and Indians are lucky to have cricket”, while another person commented, “The energy level!”.

This is not the first time that an elderly person has been seen playing a sport. Last year, a 97-year-old Ukrainian tennis player, Leonid Stanislavskyi fulfilled his life long dream by sharing the tennis court with International Tennis player, Rafael Nadal. His dream was to play with the Spanish legend and Nadal welcomed the man to the tennis court.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 02, 2022 16:52:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Mithali Raj feels too much importance is given to strike rate
First Cricket News

Mithali Raj feels too much importance is given to strike rate

Mithali Raj said that the focus of her team will be on playing according to the situation.

India vs West Indies: 'Make the most of it', Twitterati laud cricketers as BCCI announce squads for white-ball series
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: 'Make the most of it', Twitterati laud cricketers as BCCI announce squads for white-ball series

Rohit Sharma, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier, passed his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will be the captain of the Indian team in both ODIs and T20Is.

Watch: Motorcyclist crashes right in front of oncoming truck; see what happens next
World

Watch: Motorcyclist crashes right in front of oncoming truck; see what happens next

The clip shows a motorcyclist losing his balance and falls on the road due to the rain. As he attempts to regain his balance, he sees a truck coming towards him.