Watch: Octogenarian's cricketing skills is winning hearts online

Indians have always enjoyed the game of cricket. The love that we carry for this sport is never ending and the frenzy around cricket never seems to fade out in our lives. While this sport requires a lot of fitness and is generally played by youngsters, a video of an elderly man playing cricket is bound to change your perception about the game.

In a recent video which has gone viral on social media, an elderly man can be seen playing cricket quite enthusiastically. As per Indian Express, local media identified the elderly to be 80-year-old. In the 14-second clip, the elderly man can be seen jumping with joy as he plays cricket with a group of young boys.

The elderly person can be seen holding a bat and imitating a shot by swinging it in the air. The man then runs between the two set of stumps, showing that he is trying to score runs in the match. Onlookers applaud the 80-year-old while he runs and even jumps in the crease in excitement.

Take a look at the video here:

In India, Cricket stays till the last breath ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/GvKYOac1Ev — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 31, 2022

The footage ends with the elderly man making a gesture of asking someone to pass him the ball so that he can proceed to play an actual game.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “In India, Cricket stays till the last breath”. The clip has gone viral, gaining nearly 4,700 views and prompting a number of comments.

A Twitter user wrote, “Nothing brings this collective joy as sports. India and Indians are lucky to have cricket”, while another person commented, “The energy level!”.

This is not the first time that an elderly person has been seen playing a sport. Last year, a 97-year-old Ukrainian tennis player, Leonid Stanislavskyi fulfilled his life long dream by sharing the tennis court with International Tennis player, Rafael Nadal. His dream was to play with the Spanish legend and Nadal welcomed the man to the tennis court.

