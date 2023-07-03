India

WATCH: 'Not family anymore'-NCP working president Praful Patel's photo removed from students' wing office

Praful Patel joined Ajit Pawar in his big rebellion when the latter led a vertical split in his NCP to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra

Umang Sharma July 03, 2023 15:40:32 IST
NCP leader Praful Patel. PTI.

A day after Praful Patel, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and close aide of Sharad Pawar, “ditched the party” to accompany Ajit Pawar and eight other party lawmakers in joining BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in Maharashtra, his photo was removed from the Nationalist Student Congress office.

Praful Patel’s photo frame from the Delhi office was removed by NCP student wing national president Sonia Doohan who shared the reason of the move.

“We removed Praful Patel’s photo frame and all other leaders who left NCP since they are not part of the NCP family anymore…,” Doohan said.

On Sunday, Patel joined Ajit Pawar in his big rebellion when the latter led a vertical split in his NCP to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Patel had on Sunday lauded Ajit Pawar’s decision to join hands with the Maharashtra government and said it was a “conscious decision made by a majority of MLAs in the party".

As per reports, Patel is likely to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. The Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards and a meeting in this regard is expected to take place on Monday evening.

Patel was elevated to the post of NCP's working president along with Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule on the 24th Foundation Day of the party in June.

With inputs from agencies

