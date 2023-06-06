WATCH: Noida vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held after video goes viral

In a video allegedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, a roadside vendor can be seen using sewage water to clean coconuts. The shocking incident, captured on camera, gained traction online, prompting the police to intervene. The coconut seller was later arrested.

The footage depicts the man pouring unhygienic water into a plastic container and spraying it on the stack of coconuts intended for sale. The video was shared on Twitter as a warning to residents in the area to avoid purchasing coconut from this vendor.

The footage surfaced online on Sunday and quickly went viral on social media.

“The accused has been charged under section 270 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to acts likely to spread infections or diseases dangerous to life,” according to Anil Kumar Rajput, the officer in charge of the local Bisrakh police station, as reported by PTI.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना बिसरख पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्रवाई की गई। pic.twitter.com/8BxvMQmZWf — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 5, 2023

The suspect, identified as Sameer (28), is from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and has been detained. The police have announced that further investigation is underway.

With inputs from agencies

