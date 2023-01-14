Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman’s valuable suggestion to battle ups and downs of life inspires internet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, recently visited Rajasthan’s Kota to attend the Yuva Shakti Samvad. There, she interacted with students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams giving them some valuable life-related advice. A clip of the event, shared by the Finance Minister’s office on Twitter, has been going viral across social media. In the short video, Sitharaman, with her wise words, can be seen trying to uplift the confidence of a girl struggling with the ups and downs of her student life. The teenager named Apala Mishra, who recognised herself to be a medical aspirant, was finding it hard to cope with the pressure of competitive exams since she started her preparation in Kota.

The clip opens inside an auditorium with Apala speaking about how she feels demotivated while studying and preparing for her medical entrance. Sitharaman gave full attention to her before picking up the mic in order to address the students. First, she appreciated the courage that Apala showed to voice her problems in public. “I would have given you a tight hug if I would have been closer to you,” she said. According to Sitharaman, like Apala, everyone should be able to recognise them in their own lives.

As the conversation progressed, Sitharaman acknowledged that life would always be full of ups and downs and stated, “Half of the bridge is crossed at the moment you recognise them.” When the minister was sharing her thoughts, a few boy students were laughing from behind and interrupting her answer. After noticing the gesture, Sitharaman asked the boys’ group if they did not want the answers. She further forbade them to pretend like having no ups and downs in their lives. “The typical boy mentality, right?” she quipped. The audience understood the sarcasm and burst out in loud cheers.

Social media users also agreed with the thoughts of Sitharaman. In the comment section, many individuals admitted that those suggestions would be beneficial in their lives too. A user thanked the Finance Minister for motivating the future generation and said, “You are absolutely right about what you have said. I have accepted the ups and downs in my life during my teen years and in my 20s and fought them out.”

Another person noted, “What a beautiful, optimistic answer given by Honourable Finance minister Nirmala Sitharam Ji to Apala, the medical student, on the Ups and Downs in life. Very motivating and encouraging reply. Highly appreciated.”

An individual agreed with Sitharaman and wrote, “Without up and downs, life will be much more boring.”

On 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. This Union Budget is significant because it is the last full budget of the present government before the upcoming general elections, which will take place in 2024.

