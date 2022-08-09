WATCH: 'Nine kids' to 'I made your father CM, you Dy CM': Times when Nitish Kumar lampooned Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar is expected to become the Chief Minister in the new government, while the RJD leader is likely to be the Deputy Chief Minister

Patna: JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar who broke alliance with the BJP and resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar is soon expected to form a new government in the state with RJD, leading to return of Nitish-Lalu partnership in the state.

Nitish is expected to become the Chief Minister in the new government, while the RJD leader is likely to be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, the equation between Nitish and Tejashwi, especially after 2017 have been bitter-sweet.

Both the politicians who are putting their minds in forming the new government in Bihar have taken several digs at each other. Here's a quick look at some of these:

Nitish Kumar's 'nine kids' dig at Lalu Yadav

Back in October 2020, Nitish made a personal attack on Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi family. Addressing an election rally, he said, "Does anyone care (for Bihar)? They are giving birth to eight-eight, nine-nine children. They do not have any kind of confidence or faith in their own daughters. After the birth of so many daughters, their (two) sons were born. What kind of Bihar they want to make? Is this the kind of Bihar people want? If these are their ideals, one can easily imagine the extent to which Bihar will be ruined. (If they come to power) then, no one will be there to take care of peoples’ grievances. Everything will be destroyed in Bihar."

Lalu and Rabri Devi have seven daughters and two sons—Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi. All seven daughters are older than their two sons.

Tejashwi attacks Nitish, says 'its an insult to my mother'

In a sharp response to Nitish Kumar's jibe at his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi for having "eight to nine children and no faith in their daughters", Tejashwi said that by doing so, the JD(U) chief was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

"By commenting on my family and personal issues, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Narendra Modi as he (the PM) also has six siblings. By using such language, Nitish has insulted women and my mother’s sentiments. They (NDA leaders) don’t speak on main issues including corruption, unemployment etc and always try to divert people’s attention from main issues by using such language," Tejashwi had said.

Tejashwi became deputy CM due to me: Nitish Kumar

In November 2020, Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the Bihar Assembly after a stinging personal attack on him by the leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

During an Assembly session, Tejashwi referred to the 1991 murder case - in which the Nitish has been given a clean chit - controversy over a book in the name of CM, the Srijan scam, among others. The slammed the former CM in the house and later rebuttal to the allegations

“He is making absurd allegations. He is lying. I kept mum for far too long, as he happens to be the son of a brother-like friend. I did not speak, hoping he will mend his ways,” Nitish had said.

“He should know that I was the one who made his father the Legislature party leader. Even he became the deputy CM due to me, and he has the cheek to speak like this. I had asked him to explain corruption charges against him, but he did not. Everyone knows the court orders in my case and he is still repeating lies. I tolerated everything, but now it is too much,” Nitish added.

Nitish should step out to see the state of people in Bihar: Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav said despite being the secomd largest party, they made Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister, who told in a statement that the party coalition could be carried out for two years max. When questioned if Tejashwi's comments were made in anger, he retorted that Nitish Yadav, who does not step out of his home should visit the streets of Bihar to know how angry the people of the state are.

