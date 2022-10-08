Nowadays, we come across several hilarious incidents that one could hardly imagine, thanks to the internet world. Recently, a video has widely been shared across social media where a four-wheeler can be seen crashing into some bikes. But, the funniest part of the clip is that the occurrence did not take place on a busy road, rather it happened inside a housing premise where the other vehicles were parked in a sequence. The clip, which was actually a CCTV recording, was shared by a retired Squadron leader, Vinod Kumar, on Twitter. However, the exact location of the bizarre incident is unknown.

What a grand arrival home ? pic.twitter.com/ilSeNcKexD — Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) (@veekay122002) October 7, 2022



The video begins with a guy opening the front gate of the housing and making a way for the car to enter. In some moments, a grey-coloured Tata Nexon can be spotted approaching the gate with its headlights turned on. At the entrance, it took a close turn to the left side but the gap between the SUV and the gate was quite narrow.

Suddenly, the driver of the newly-bought four-wheeler sped up the car, leading it to crash into the parked bikes on its way. As soon as the mishap took place, two men including the previously-seen man who opened the gate rushed to the driver’s seat to help the owner get out of the car. However, the consequence of the accident is unknown.

The caption of the Twitter post read, “What a grand arrival home.” Since being shared, the 40-second-long footage has received over 5 lakhs views and more than 11,000 users have liked it so far. Though it was undoubtedly a tragic incident, viewers could not resist their laughs following the twist in the climax.

A curious user sarcastically asked, “How did he arrive home from the showroom?”

How he arrived from showroom to Home 🏡 …

Am curious.. — Vinod Danaraddi (@vinoims) October 7, 2022



Another one said, “Thank God for those on the way reached home safely.”

Thank God those on the way reached home safely .. — ihd (@ihd10) October 8, 2022



A person noted, “His turn was equally bad.”

His turn was equally bad. — Half Engineer Half Explorer (@roverrinks) October 7, 2022



An individual joked, “Maybe the driver thought that this was the beginning of a highway and hence pressed on the gas.”

May be the driver thought that this was the beginning of a highway and hence pressed on gas. — Adithya (@iamAA2014) October 7, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Oh god car looks brand new 😟 — Nitendra Saxena (@SaxenaNitendra) October 7, 2022

The way driver took sharp left turn, I wonder how he/she missed it and crashed car into bikes! pic.twitter.com/6U41Ii0eaE — Pavan Takkalaki🇮🇳🇮🇱😷 (@TakkalakiPavan) October 7, 2022



Previously, a spine-chilling video went viral across social media where a bike could be seen suffering a horrible accident. The video was shared by Kala Krishnaswamy, IPS DCP Traffic East.



In the clip, the biker could be spotted driving his bike when an adjacent parked car door unexpectedly opened and it hit the rider and knocked him. After being struck by the car door, the biker had a fatal collision with a passing truck and got crushed under the truck’s tyre. The terrifying footage earned more than 50,000 views on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.