Watch: New Royal Enfield bike catches fire, explodes outside temple in Andhra Pradesh

While the cause of the explosion is unknown, it was found out that Ravichandra, the owner of the bike rode it for 387 kilometres nonstop from Mysuru to Guntakal mandal in Anantapur district

A horrifying video of a bike catching fire and then exploding in Andhra Pradesh has recently gone viral on the internet. People in Anantapur district who were present near the blast site were horrified by the incident. The 23-second video was shared on 3 April on Twitter.

The explosion reportedly occurred when a new Royal Enfield motorcycle was parked outside a temple. According to an NDTV report, Ravichandra - the motorcycle's owner - rode the bike for 387 kilometres nonstop from Mysuru to the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple in Guntakal mandal, Anantapur district, after purchasing it. Fortunately, Ravichandra was inside the temple when the explosion took place.

In the video, the blaze can be seen spreading to the bike's fuel tank after plumes of black smoke is seen coming out of it.

Have a look at the video:

While the cause of the incident remains unknown, no one died or was hurt in the incident.

Many similar cases involving electric scooters have recently been reported, raising concerns about the safety of EVs. An electric scooter manufactured by the Hyderabad startup Pure EV caught fire near Chennai a few days ago, according to NDTV.

Another similar incident occurred on 28 March when an Ola S1 electric scooter caught fire in Pune. In this case, the EV was parked on the side of the road. A few days back, an Okinawa two-wheeler caught fire in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, resulting in casualties of a father-daughter duo.

These incidents have caused a great deal of concern as they have been occurring quite frequently and are life-threatening. Two-wheeler manufacturer must address this issue at the earliest.

