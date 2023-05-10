WATCH: Neta beating neta in the middle of a UP police thana
A viral video shows SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh beating up BJP leader Rashmi Singh's husband Deepak Singh as police try to stop him
The Samajwadi Party’s Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Singh and his supporters allegedly thrashed Deepak Singh, the husband of BJP candidate for the post of Nagar Palika chairman Rashmi Singh, in the police station premises here on Wednesday, ahead of the second phase of the civic polls.
Warning: Offensive language; viewer discretion advised
सपा विधायक राकेश प्रताप सिंह
की गुंडई आई सामने..
गौरीगंज कोतवाली में ही भाजपा नगरपालिका प्रत्याशी श्रीमती रश्मि सिंह के पति दीपक सिंह पर जानलेवा हमला। pic.twitter.com/bCCMaLrCLH
— BJP Amethi (@BJP4Amethi) May 10, 2023
Superintendent of Police Elamaran said both the parties confronted each other suddenly when they came face to face. “We will take action against whosoever is guilty,” he said, reported PTI.
Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Singh alleged that BJP workers manhandled his party’s supporters and the police have not registered an FIR in the matter. He also accused Deepak Singh of threatening to kill two Samajwadi Party workers.
Mohammad Shamim has complained to police that Deepak Singh had threatened him when he used to drive a car of Singh’s brother. In another complaint, Banke Bihar Singh claimed that Deepak Singh forcibly picked him up in his car in Rajgarh and threatened to kill him, the Samajwadi Party MLA alleged, according to PTI.
“A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me. I have informed senior police officers about it,” Rakesh Singh also said.
He claimed that since FIRs have not been registered in these matters, they were forced to sit on dharna at the police station on Tuesday night.
On the other hand, Deepak Singh claimed that SP workers pelted stones at him “with the intention of killing him”, forcing him to take refuge in the police station where Rakesh Singh and his supporters assaulted him.
