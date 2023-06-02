WATCH: Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal offers prayer at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ offered prayers at Madhya Pradesh’s Mahakaleshwar temple in the city of Ujjain on Friday.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in India. Dahal was received by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, and state ministers Mohan Yadav and Jagdish Devda at the temple.

The temple, especially its Nandi Hall and the sanctum sanctorum, was decorated with flowers. A red carpet was laid in the temple premise to welcome the Nepalese PM and his delegation. Priests blew conch shells to welcome the guests from the neighbouring country.

#WATCH | Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ offers prayers at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. (Video: Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee) pic.twitter.com/0EsazSmPdA — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

PM Dahal was seen wearing saffron coloured shawl while he performed rituals inside the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple as priests chanted shlokas.

Prachanda reportedly offered 100 ‘rudraksh’ and Rs 51,000 at the temple during the visit.

The Nepalese PM arrived at the temple by road from Indore, where he arrived earlier in the day, amid tight security arrangements put in place along the nearly 55 km-long route.

After visiting the temple, Prachanda will return to Indore, where he is scheduled to meet the governor, and visit a solid waste management plant operated by the local civic body. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will host a dinner in his honour in Indore tonight.

With inputs from PTI

