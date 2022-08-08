WATCH: National Highway 5 blocked after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement

New Delhi: National Highway 5 was blocked following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.

Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.

Cloudbust in Chamba

At least one person was killed in a cloudburst in HP's Chamba district. The cloudburst and heavy rainfall have also caused extensive damage to property in the Kandavar gram panchayat in the district.

A 15-year-old died in the incident, officials told ANI adding that five to six houses were vacated and people have been shifted to a safer place.

There was much damage to agricultural fields as well as a bridge over the Shaley-Kandavar sewer.

Gulel village was also affected due to the outburst. Chamba-Tessa road was blocked. The State Emergency Operation Center is monitoring the rescue work following the incident and while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the

district.

Himachal is witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few weeks and many landslides have been reported in the state. Due to the rain, life has been disturbed all around the state.

With inputs from PTI & ANI

