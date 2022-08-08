WATCH: National Highway 5 blocked after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district
Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement
New Delhi: National Highway 5 was blocked following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.
Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement.
Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.
#WATCH | National Highway 05 blocked after sudden landslides happened near Bhawanagar in Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh. Machines deployed to clear the debris pic.twitter.com/LgNdSEYudL
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
Cloudbust in Chamba
At least one person was killed in a cloudburst in HP's Chamba district. The cloudburst and heavy rainfall have also caused extensive damage to property in the Kandavar gram panchayat in the district.
A 15-year-old died in the incident, officials told ANI adding that five to six houses were vacated and people have been shifted to a safer place.
There was much damage to agricultural fields as well as a bridge over the Shaley-Kandavar sewer.
Gulel village was also affected due to the outburst. Chamba-Tessa road was blocked. The State Emergency Operation Center is monitoring the rescue work following the incident and while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the
district.
Himachal is witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few weeks and many landslides have been reported in the state. Due to the rain, life has been disturbed all around the state.
With inputs from PTI & ANI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Himachal Pradesh: Girl dies in Shimla landslide, six feared washed away in flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Kullu
A report said that Malana and Manikaran in Kullu district have been cut off from the rest of the Himachal Pradesh after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the state
Himachal landslide: Six more bodies recovered from debris, toll rises to 23
An HRTC bus carrying over 40 passengers were buried under the debris after a landslide in Kinnaur on August 11. At least nine people are still missing since then
Heavy rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh trigger landslides
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh causing a marginal fall in day temperatures.