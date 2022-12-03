Watch: Nagaland musician plays national anthem on electric guitar during Hornbill Festival

The national anthem of our country inspires patriotic fervour in every citizen. While numerous artists have performed the national anthem during their career, one musician from Nagaland has been receiving plaudits for her version. Imnainla Jamir played the national anthem on an electric guitar during the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. The video of her performance was shared on Twitter by Abu Metha, Adviser to Nagaland’s Chief Minister and went viral in minutes. The Hornbill Festival is a 10-day annual fest which showcases the rich and diverse culture of Nagaland via traditional music, folk dances, local cuisine, art and handicrafts.

The video shows Imnainla Jamir playing the anthem on an electric guitar while the people at the festival stood in respect. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present on stage.

Have a look at this video here:

The clip won the hearts of viewers. Several users wrote that the artist beautifully played the national anthem.

Some people wrote they got “goosebumps” while viewing the video.

People highly appreciated the musician for her brilliant performance.

Some individuals said that this was one of the best versions of the national anthem and they loved every moment of it.

A viewer said that he loved to hear the anthem being played on an electric guitar.

Many saluted the talent of the Indian youth.

On 1 December, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland’s capital Kohima. Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the history and culture of Nagaland and reiterated his excitement at being invited to the festival. “Your food, songs, dances, crafts, customs are very captivating. The hornbill bird is known as the king of birds and this Hornbill Festival is rightly known as the festival of festivals,” the Vice President stated.

