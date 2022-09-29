Watch: Muslim youths trying to enter garba in Ahmedabad caught, thrashed

Ahmedabad: Four Muslim men were beaten up by activists of the Bajrang Dal at a garba event in Ahmedabad, according to reports.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Ahmedabad’s Sindhu Bhavan area, TOI reported.

In spite of Strict warning 😠 Why are they entering into Garba celebrations harassing, groping, sexually assaulting our sisters? VHP & Bajarng Dal compelled to give them the treatment they deserve 👇👇 They had no business to be there! Watch Out !!💥💥💥💥@RadharamnDas pic.twitter.com/fju08lGat7 — Saffron Swamy (@SaffronSwamy) September 29, 2022

To prevent people from other religions to participate Garba events, Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said that Bajrang Dal volunteers carried out checks at two venues on Tuesday night.

“Despite being warned, four youths from another religion were spotted at a venue. Our volunteers grabbed them to prevent love jihad,” the report quoted Rajput as saying.

As per reports, police are yet to register a complaint in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

