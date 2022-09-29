Watch: Muslim youths trying to enter garba in Ahmedabad caught, thrashed
Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Ahmedabad’s Sindhu Bhavan area
Ahmedabad: Four Muslim men were beaten up by activists of the Bajrang Dal at a garba event in Ahmedabad, according to reports.
Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Ahmedabad’s Sindhu Bhavan area, TOI reported.
In spite of Strict warning 😠
Why are they entering into Garba celebrations harassing, groping, sexually assaulting our sisters?
VHP & Bajarng Dal compelled to give them the treatment they deserve 👇👇
They had no business to be there!
Watch Out !!💥💥💥💥@RadharamnDas pic.twitter.com/fju08lGat7
— Saffron Swamy (@SaffronSwamy) September 29, 2022
To prevent people from other religions to participate Garba events, Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said that Bajrang Dal volunteers carried out checks at two venues on Tuesday night.
“Despite being warned, four youths from another religion were spotted at a venue. Our volunteers grabbed them to prevent love jihad,” the report quoted Rajput as saying.
As per reports, police are yet to register a complaint in the matter.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
MP government asks Garba events' organisers to check IDs after minister brings up 'Love Jihad'
On 8 September, Culture Minister Usha Thakur suggested that entry into Garba dance venues in the state during the Navratri festival should be allowed only after checking ID cards to prevent 'Love Jihad'
Gujarat trial court sentence 50 convicts to death in past eight month
In February 2022, a special court had sentenced to death 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case, sharply pushing up the number of people getting capital punishment by trial courts in the state this year
Bengal teachers recruitment scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 46 crore to former minister Partha Chatterjee, aide
The agency had seized Rs 49.80 crore cash, gold and other jewellery worth more than Rs 55 crore after it conducted raids in this case in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal