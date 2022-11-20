Watch: Music maestro Ilayaraja performs at ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ in Varanasi

New Delhi: Music maestro Ilayaraja along with other singers performed a medley of songs at ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ in Varanasi which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

#WATCH | Music maestro Ilayaraja performs at ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, along with others, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath and others present at the event. pic.twitter.com/0qNnqEegFf — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, Ilayaraja can be seen performing along with four other singers in the presence of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a huge gathering of delegates.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long programme, to celebrate reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi kicked off on Saturday.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

It aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life, including scholars, traders and artisans, from the two ancient seats of learning to share their knowledge, culture and best practices, and learn from each others’ experience.

A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be put up in Varanasi.

The endeavour is in sync with National Education Policy’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern systems of knowledge.

With inputs from agencies

