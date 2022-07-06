WATCH: Mumbai's Sion, Dadar water-logged due to heavy rainfall, locals say 'need boat instead of car to commute'

The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours

Mumbai: Incessant rainfall continued to lash most parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The metropolitan and its adjoining areas have been witnessing heavy downpour over the last couple of days, disrupting movement of road and rail traffic.

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai this morning, visuals from Bandra. pic.twitter.com/tSo7sIIBhc — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Citizens have complained of water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city. An aggrieved citizen in a tweet said they now need a boat to commute, instead of a car.

Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from the Sion area pic.twitter.com/52zpLcpJ78 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

The Central Railway and Western Railway officials said the local trains were operating normally, but some commuters claimed the suburban services were running a little late, PTI reported.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city (south Mumbai) received an average 107 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 172 mm and 152 mm downpour, respectively, a civic official said.

Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area pic.twitter.com/7JHRvYb1Wy — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Low-lying areas like Hindmata, and areas in Dadar and Sion, including the Gandhi Market and road number 24 in Sion, were inundated, forcing pedestrians to wade through the water and making it difficult for motorists to commute. "Flooding in Sion, Matunga, Dadar. Need a boat instead of car to commute," a city resident tweeted.

Thane, Maharashtra | Heavy rain lashes city, water level rises at the Talao Pali lake pic.twitter.com/DX3nEBDEZW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Tuesday directed state administration officials to take necessary precautions and ensure there was no loss of life or damage to property.

