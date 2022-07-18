Watch: Mumbai's Mahim beach turns into garbage dump as plastic washes up on shore

In the now-viral clip, people can be seen standing on the beach amid plastic being littered around. Amidst all the dirt, many are still seen clicking selfies while others standing and enjoying the breeze

A video showing a panoramic view of plastic being littered on Mumbai’s Mahim beach has left social media in shock. Despite several warnings, awareness campaigns, advisory posts and regulations, people in the city haven't got rid of their habit of throwing garbage in the sea. And the video is the proof!

The clip was shared by a Twitter profile named Mumbaimatterz, who pointed out the return gift from the Arabian Sea to its people. "#Beaches in #Mumbai now Open. Citizens throng Mahim beach to have a look at the #ReturnGift from ArabianSea.” The post also features two hashtags – Plastic Pollution and Mumbai Rains.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/mumbaimatterz/status/1548277355939917825

In the now-viral clip, people can be seen standing on the beach amid plastic being littered around. Amidst all the dirt, many are still seen clicking selfies while others standing and enjoying the breeze.

Since being shared on 16 July, the video has amassed over 76,000 views and its increasing. It also has attracted tons of comments, where social media users have expressed anger and irritation over the same.

A user wrote, “Oh God! It seems all will die but plastic will only survive on this planet earth”. While, another commented that “we should do our bit as our citizens to keep the beach clean!”

Check few of the reactions here:

https://twitter.com/JayeshShilpa/status/1548522799249358855

https://twitter.com/shane5114/status/1548281807602589696

https://twitter.com/pillaigkp/status/1548333904461185024

https://twitter.com/mathews_rolland/status/1548335231454679043

There were many users who demanded strict rules to be made against plastic pollution in the city while others asked for a hefty fine to be slapped on those breaking the rules.

A day after the post gained traction, the official account of Ward-GN of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shared a follow-up on Mumbaimatterz’s post. It showed how concerned authorities conducted a clean-up drive and cleared the dirt that was gathered on the popular beach. They shared before and after images of the Mahim beach.

Check the post here:

https://twitter.com/mybmcWardGN/status/1548537645776584704

What do you think of this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.