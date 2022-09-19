Watch: Mumbai teen cuts 21 birthday cakes with sword, booked under Arms Act
'Mumbai's MHB Police have registered a case against a 17-year-old youth under the Arms Act for cutting his birthday cakes with a sword. A video went viral on social media where he was seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword. The video is from Borivali area,' said Mumbai Police in a statement.
वाढदिवसाच्या दिवशी तलवारीने केक कापून दहशत पसरवण्याचा तरुणाचा प्रयत्न; बोरिवलीतील VIDEO पाहून बसेल धक्का..#ShockingVideo #Cake pic.twitter.com/rjw3ApM3e6
— News18Lokmat (@News18lokmat) September 17, 2022
— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022
A case was registered after the video was tagged by a journalist to Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle.
Police tracked the 17-year-old and served him a notice.
“The minor committed the offence on Friday between 9pm-9.30pm. He was surrounded by friends with the cakes on a table. The video captured the minor slicing the cakes and celebrating his birthday,” a Times of India report quoted a police officer of MHB Colony as saying.
