Watch: Mumbai Police shares cyber safety tip by using Ryan Reynolds’s scene from 'The Adam Project'

Within less than an hour of being shared online, the post accumulated thousands of views. Many reacted to the video with emoticons, while others thanked the department for such an innovative message

When it comes to sending out quirky messages or awareness campaigns about public safety using social media, Mumbai Police stands never behind.

The police department has yet again made an active presence on Instagram by sharing a small clip from the science fiction movie The Adam Project to talk about a crucial subject. Mumbai Police shared a video that features actors Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell from their recently released movie.

“When you’re about to click on a suspicious link: #TimeWontTravelBack #CyberSafety,” the police department posted. In the video, Scobell, who is playing 12-year-old Adam, is seen slyly touching the muscles of his adult version from the future, represented by Reynolds. The moment he comes closer to touch, Reynolds stops Scobell saying, “Don’t do it… don’t… don’t.”

Intesrteingly, Mumbai Police department creatively used the scene from The Adam Project to share an advisory related to cyber security.

Check the post here:

Within less than an hour of being shared online, the post accumulated thousands of views. Many reacted to the video with emoticons, while others thanked the department for such an innovative message. On similar lines, the Mumbai Police last month used actor Deepika Padukone's recent release Gehraiyaan to make a 'deep' point about cyber safety and security. Through the post, the police department warned people against sharing their one-time password (OTP) for any financial transaction. Taking reference from the song Doobey, Mumbai Police asserted that people can lose their money if OTP is shared with anyone else. "Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe," read the tweet. See the post here:

Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey:

Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe.#GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2022

As Cyber Safety week was observed by the department last month, the Mumbai Police had also posted hilarious graphics and GIFs wherein the department directed users to set strong passwords for their online accounts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.