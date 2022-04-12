Watch: Mumbai Police band releases cover of Egyptian song 'Ya Mustafa', wins hearts

The cover of the song, that has been composed by Egyptian musician Mohamed Fawzi, was posted on the Mumbai police's YouTube page and has been winning hearts since then.

Kicking off the week on a melodious note, the Mumbai Police band 'Khaki Studio' has released a lovely instrumental cover of the Egyptian classic Ya Mustafa.

The cover of the song, that has been composed by Egyptian musician Mohamed Fawzi, was posted on the Mumbai police's YouTube page and has been winning hearts since then.

Watch the video here

While posting the video on YouTube, the law enforcement agency wrote that Ya Mustafa is a well-known multilingual song from Egypt that has been composed by Mohamed Fawzi and featured in an Egyptian movie. The song was then recorded in many different languages for its unique and catchy tunes, Mumbai Police added. It further said that the song first became popular in Europe after singer Bob Azzam released it in 1960 in France.

The Mumbai police also shared the video on its Twitter handle and wrote “#KhakiStudio presents a 'must' watch rendition of 'Ya Mustafa' - an evergreen multilingual song from Egypt, first made popular in Europe by singer Bob Azzam. https://bit.ly/KhakiStudioYaMustafa…#MumbaiPoliceBand #MusicalMonday.”

#KhakiStudio presents a 'must' watch rendition of 'Ya Mustafa' - an evergreen multilingual song from Egypt, first made popular in Europe by singer Bob Azzam.https://t.co/TxLCSadNia#MumbaiPoliceBand #MusicalMonday — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 11, 2022

The video, which shows the band members playing several instruments including clarinet, flute, trumpets, and saxophone, has been widely appreciated by social media users. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Exuberantly excellent! A standing ovation to Mumbai police for their musical skills with various instruments." Another said, "That's sooooooo melodious... Mza aa gya". While a third one wrote "Beautiful... Collaborative effort", another admitted that he never knew that they had their own band. The video has crossed 7000 views so far and has received more than 300 likes on Youtube. Mumbai Police always manages to create a buzz on social media for their humour, compassion, and wit. Earlier, the band had shared a video of the band members playing the famous song Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s film Pusha: The Rise.

What do you think of the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.