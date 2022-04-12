Watch: Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express gets lavish vistadome coach

In the video, the travellers are seen to enjoying the scenic beauty of the surroundings while seated in the coach.

The Indian Railways has introduced a Vistadome coach in the Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express. According to Indian Railways’ Western Zone, this special service will be at passengers’ disposal temporarily from 11 April till 10 May this year.

The coach can bear the capacity of 44 passengers at a time. On Monday, the Ministry of Railways took their official Twitter account to share a video of the first journey made by the Vistadome coach in Shatabdi Express (train number 12009/10). In the video, the travellers are seen to enjoying the scenic beauty of the surroundings while seated in the coach.

Upgraded Travel Experience & Panoramic View! Experience a journey that will expand your horizons, in #Vistadome Coach that has been attached to Mumbai- Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express.

The large glass windows & glass roofs provide a panoramic view of the picturesque route. pic.twitter.com/97fuHpOwXg — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 11, 2022

The Vistadome coach offers passengers a chance to avail upgraded travel facilities, along with the 180-degree panoramic view of the route through the glass windows on both sides and the roof as well. The other amenities include an observation lounge and rotational seats for sheer comfort of the travellers. Later, the Railway Ministry shared a group of photos of the coach and the passengers inside it.

The 34-second video shows the passenger enjoying the comfort and the clear outside view from the coach and chatting with the co-passengers. Following the tweet of the Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh, the Vistadome coach attached with the Shatabdi Express will run through the Mumbai-Surat-Ahmedabad route and the desired passengers can book seats at the PRS counters and IRCTC website from 11 April onwards.

Starting from today, passengers can book tickets for this Vistadome Coach to enjoy panoramic views on the Mumbai-Surat-Ahmedabad route with large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge. pic.twitter.com/GoyK1qS1n3 — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) April 11, 2022

As the video and photos have gone viral since it was shared, some Twitter users have been delighted and have congratulated the Railway Ministry for giving them the chance to enjoy this luxurious travelling experience. However, others pointed out several issues regarding cleanliness, security, platform service, and emergency medical facility which are commonly faced by the passengers while travelling on other trains. Here are some of the reactions:

Rather focus on some selected train , Plz focus on all Trains moving in country…. 1.cleaness of train 2. Securities tight on train 3. in Small station proper service 4. Emergency medical facility on train 5. Anyone break rules take hard penalty #ashwinivaishnaw #railway — Prakash kumar ❤️🇮🇳 (@PrakashKumar_12) April 11, 2022

Please also focus crew friendly cab for locopilot

Please provide toilet in locomotive

if pilot will mental and physically distrub how passenger will be safe

Temperature in side cab going above 50 degree please make sure that ac work properly shade doest repair ac

Thanku — Ab singh Singh (@AbsinghSingh2) April 11, 2022

Earlier in 2021, the Vistadome coach was first introduced in the Janshatabdi Express which runs from Ahmedabad to Kevadia in the Narmada district, where the Statue of Unity is situated.

