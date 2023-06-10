WATCH: Mumbai family celebrates son's 35% marks in Class 10 Board exams

In India, grades are mostly associated with academic performance. Low scores invite disappointment, and high scores make families happy. Contrary to this popular assumption, a sizeable percentage of parents in the nation believe in their children wholeheartedly and applaud their efforts regardless of how well they succeed in school.

One among them is the Mumbai-based Karad family, who showed their undying support for their son, regardless of the results, by celebrating his 35 percent grades in his Class 10 Board exams. A video of the same has gone viral.

Vishal Karad, a student in a Marathi-medium school, passed his SSC exams with 35 percent marks after receiving a total of 35 across all six subjects. His parents, an autorickshaw driver, and a domestic servant supported him and welcomed this success despite the financial crisis. Their delight knew no bounds as they saw passing the examinations as success criterion rather than scoring high marks.

“Vishal’s 35 percent holds a lot of importance as he has done us proud by clearing the SSC examination,” expressed Vishal’s father, as reported by News18.

The video has been shared by the IAS officer Awanish Sharan of the 2009 batch belonging to the Chhattisgarh cadre. In the video, the parents can be seen extremely happy about Vishal passing the SSC examination. The mother of this Mumbai boy couldn’t stop beaming throughout the entire video as she saw her son succeed.

“A class 10th student from Mumbai scored 35 percent marks in the examination. But instead of being sad or angry, his parents celebrated his success,” read the caption.

The family’s joyous attitude was praised by social media users who soon responded positively to the video. One of the Twitter users after watching the video felt nostalgic and shared his own experience. He commented, “I still remember I scored 46.7 percent in 10th standard and my mother distributed 1 kg besan laddoos packet to all our neighbours.” He also thanked his mother for always believing in him.

I still remember I scored 46.7% in 10th standard and my mother distributed 1 kg besan laddoos packet to all our neighbors. Thank you mom for always believing in me. 🥰 — Harish Kumar (@hrshkmr228) June 9, 2023

Others praised the family’s support for the child. “Sure that boy becomes good human being and successful in future because of the support given by the parents”.

Sure that boy becomes good human being and successful in future because of the support given by parents. — Mantosh Pandey (@MantoshPandey2) June 8, 2023

We wish Vishal all the very best for his future future endeavours!

