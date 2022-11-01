WATCH: MSRTC bus with 35 onboard catches fire on Amravati-Nagpur National Highway

Mumbai: A bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) caught fire in Pimpalvihir area on Amravati-Nagpur National Highway on Tuesday.

All 35 passengers on-board the bus narrowly escaped from the accident and jumped out of the vehicle.

According to reports, the fire broke out suddenly in the state transport bus near Pimpalvihir village, 20 km away from Amravati city.

After spotting the fire, the bus driver alarmed the passengers who quickly got off the bus. This bus was going to Nagpur from Amravati.

The engine of the moving ST bus caught fire which gradually started to spread. Traffic on the Amravati-Nagpur National Highway came to a halt for almost an hour.

The fire brigade took around an hour to douse the blaze.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A state transport (ST) bus caught fire in Pimpalvihir, Amravati today; all 35 passengers who were onboard are safe. pic.twitter.com/6gyFENF8Om — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

MSRTC bus catches fire in Pune's Yerawada

In another incident reported from Pune, a semi-luxury bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) caught fire in the Yerawada area on Tuesday morning.

The bus was gutted in the fire. No casualties or injuries were reported as soon after the driver noticed overheating of the engine, the driver asked all the 42 passengers to deboard.

Officials said that they deployed a fire engine and a water tanker as soon as they received a call around 11.30 am about a bus coming to Pune from Yawatmal catching fire in the Shastrinagar area of Yerawada.

With inputs from agencies

