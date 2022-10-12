Watch: MP village turns tipplers' heaven, handpump pours out liquor
Prime facie, people dealing in illegal liquor trade had dug underground pits to hide liquor-filled drums. They were using a hand pump to take out liquor from these drums which are then filled in pouches and five-liter cans
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Police here on Tuesday went to raid a village following tip off on illicit liquor preparation and storage. But what they found there was something never heard or seen – handpumps pouring out liquor.
The action led to unearthing of an illegal liquor den in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. Huge stock of liquor stored in eight big drums hidden under fodder in agricultural fields were recovered.
Pankaj Srivastava, Superintendent of police in Guna informed that a hand pump attached with the drums of raw liquor hidden underground was also recovered.
शराब माफिया का दिमाग
हैंडपम्प से निकली शराब
गुना के भानपुरा का मामला #Guna #HandPump #Viral #Trending pic.twitter.com/eRm8H1t1wN
— LALIT K PRAJAPATI (@prajapatilalit) October 11, 2022
“When police personnel started pumping it, liquor started coming out from the other end (joined by a pipe),” said.
Police also recovered huge quantities of country-made liquor stored in drums which were hidden under the debris of fodder in farms.
“Prime facie, people dealing in illegal liquor trade had dug underground pits to hide liquor-filled drums. They were using a hand pump to take out liquor from these drums which are then filled in pouches and five-liter cans,” Srivastava said.
He said police conducted the raid on a tip-off but the persons involved in the sale of illegal liquor managed to flee.
“Police have identified eight persons and a search is on to nab them,” the police officer said.
He said the village is dominated by a community and country-made liquor is being produced in almost every household there.
Srivastava said the police had conducted raids in the past also.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Madhya Pradesh: No me(a)ting out non-veg meals to juvenile homes
The notification listed the serving of chicken once in a week and eggs, four time in a week. For vegetarian inmates the notification had 100 gms paneer/nutri nuggets along with Jaggery and peanuts
18-year-old 'serial killer' from MP may have killed people in Goa too: Police
Shivprasad Dhurve, had targeted sleeping security guards and killed three of them in MP's Sagar district and the fourth one in Bhopal. The first three killings happened in a span of 72 hours a few days back
Madhya Pradesh: Anti-naxal hero cops get out of turn promotion
Police and security forces have made Madhya Pradesh an island of peace, and have eliminated dacoits and destroyed the Students' Islamic of Movement of India (SIMI) network, the chief minister added