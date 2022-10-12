Watch: MP village turns tipplers' heaven, handpump pours out liquor

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Police here on Tuesday went to raid a village following tip off on illicit liquor preparation and storage. But what they found there was something never heard or seen – handpumps pouring out liquor.

The action led to unearthing of an illegal liquor den in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. Huge stock of liquor stored in eight big drums hidden under fodder in agricultural fields were recovered.

Pankaj Srivastava, Superintendent of police in Guna informed that a hand pump attached with the drums of raw liquor hidden underground was also recovered.

“When police personnel started pumping it, liquor started coming out from the other end (joined by a pipe),” said.

Police also recovered huge quantities of country-made liquor stored in drums which were hidden under the debris of fodder in farms.

“Prime facie, people dealing in illegal liquor trade had dug underground pits to hide liquor-filled drums. They were using a hand pump to take out liquor from these drums which are then filled in pouches and five-liter cans,” Srivastava said.

He said police conducted the raid on a tip-off but the persons involved in the sale of illegal liquor managed to flee.

“Police have identified eight persons and a search is on to nab them,” the police officer said.

He said the village is dominated by a community and country-made liquor is being produced in almost every household there.

Srivastava said the police had conducted raids in the past also.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

