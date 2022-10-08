We all are well aware of the phrase ‘tit for tat’. And the police in Madhya Pradesh used this very approach to deal with the miscreants who were allegedly blowing trumpets into the ears of passers-by. The incident was recorded and shared on social media. In the video, cops can be seen making the miscreants blow trumpets into each other’s ears. As it is visible on their faces, the culprits are in great inconvenience by hearing the loud sound. The police also make them hold both of their ears and do sit-ups. The clip was tweeted by the news agency ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

Have a look at this video here:

#WATCH| MP: Police uniquely deal with miscreants who allegedly blew trumpets into passersby's ears in Jabalpur(6.10) Instructions are to take action against notorious elements&people who disturb others by blowing trumpets. Post exhortation,we seize their trumpets:Police official pic.twitter.com/LEYHs0oBOH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 6, 2022



This unique way of punishing by the MP police was much appreciated in the comment section. A viewer wrote that this is how policing should be done. He went on to say, “A dose of their own medicine.”

This is how policing should be done. A dose of their own medicine. — Sashanka (@Sashank35077477) October 7, 2022



Some people saluted the cops and felt proud of them.

Salute to our police officers

We r proud of you — Deepesh Sharma (@Deepesh67153477) October 7, 2022



A user stated that this is how police officers should discipline youth in a befitting manner.

Yes cops need to discipline youth in a befitting manner! — Jonathan Daniel (@0000eddd33eb45f) October 7, 2022



An account said that it was a good move and good policing. He further wrote, “Hope these guys get better now.”

Goodmove good policing. Hope these guys get better now. — Saradhy S (@s_saradhy) October 7, 2022



Some people commended the timely action taken by cops.

Timely action taken by Police, commendable — rama shankar sharma (@ramasha26384993) October 7, 2022



This is not the first time that police have used a unique approach for punishing anti-social elements. Pune police did something similar back in 2020 when the country was in lockdown. A video was shared on Facebook by English NewJ in which the cops could be seen making lockdown violators do Yoga.

Watch this clip here:



The morning walkers who broke the lockdown law were seen given instructions for performing Yoga. They had to perform postures as per the instructions.

Similarly, a video was tweeted in 2021 in which the police made people, who went out during COVID curfew, write a 44-page copy for 4 hours.

Police found a nice decent way of punishing the Covidiots.

Police Achchi Hai 😅 pic.twitter.com/ktusIGZtsd — Eagle Eye (@SortedEagle) May 7, 2021



In a video, the cop could be heard saying to the offenders that they need to fill the whole copy. The offenders were made to write, “Stay at home, stay safe.” The police officer told them that they could go home only after filling the copy.

