Watch: MP cops unique punishment to miscreants who allegedly blew trumpets into people’s ears

The unique way of punishing by the MP police was very much appreciated in the comment section.

FP Trending October 08, 2022 16:28:03 IST
Representational image

We all are well aware of the phrase ‘tit for tat’. And the police in Madhya Pradesh used this very approach to deal with the miscreants who were allegedly blowing trumpets into the ears of passers-by. The incident was recorded and shared on social media. In the video, cops can be seen making the miscreants blow trumpets into each other’s ears. As it is visible on their faces, the culprits are in great inconvenience by hearing the loud sound. The police also make them hold both of their ears and do sit-ups. The clip was tweeted by the news agency ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

Have a look at this video here:


This unique way of punishing by the MP police was much appreciated in the comment section. A viewer wrote that this is how policing should be done. He went on to say, “A dose of their own medicine.”


Some people saluted the cops and felt proud of them.


A user stated that this is how police officers should discipline youth in a befitting manner.


An account said that it was a good move and good policing. He further wrote, “Hope these guys get better now.”


Some people commended the timely action taken by cops.


This is not the first time that police have used a unique approach for punishing anti-social elements. Pune police did something similar back in 2020 when the country was in lockdown. A video was shared on Facebook by English NewJ in which the cops could be seen making lockdown violators do Yoga.

Watch this clip here:


The morning walkers who broke the lockdown law were seen given instructions for performing Yoga. They had to perform postures as per the instructions.

Similarly, a video was tweeted in 2021 in which the police made people, who went out during COVID curfew, write a 44-page copy for 4 hours.


In a video, the cop could be heard saying to the offenders that they need to fill the whole copy. The offenders were made to write, “Stay at home, stay safe.” The police officer told them that they could go home only after filling the copy.

Updated Date: October 08, 2022 16:28:03 IST

