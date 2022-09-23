Videos of wild animals and nature often mesmerises viewers across the internet. And when the animals show human-like gestures, then the video becomes absolutely heart-touching. A video has been shared on Twitter recently by Supriya Sahu, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, in which a mother elephant thanks the foresters of Tamil Nadu by raising her trunk after they successfully reunited her baby with her.

As the foresters stand and record the video, the mother elephant and her baby pass through the forest a little far away from them. Both the mother elephant and the baby turn towards the foresters, and the mother lifts her trunk which appears to be a gesture for thanks. After this, the mother-son duo start to walk on their way. A forest official can be seen waving his hands towards the adorable family to say bye.

Supriya Sahu appreciated how foresters continue to reunite lost families in the forest in the caption of her shared video. She wrote, “Don’t miss the bye & a thank you by the mother elephant when a young calf got united by #TNForesters yesterday.”

Have a look at this video here:

In the comment section, many people highly appreciated the work done by the Tamil Nadu foresters, and some wished that all humans were like them. A user wrote, “If only all humans were like that, it would be paradise for all species on earth.”

The viewers were overwhelmed by the adorable gesture of the mother elephant. A viewer commented, “Oh that mother’s acknowledgement.”

A person said that the gesture was a beautiful return gift to the staff.

Another user stated that the gesture is a common courtesy which is rare among humans.

There is a common saying that “elephants never forget.” According to the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, the temporal lobe of elephants is larger and denser than a lot of humans due to which their memory is very strong. Temporal lobe is an area in the brain which is associated with memory.

