Watch: Mother bear and her cubs gatecrash wedding reception in Chhattisgarh
Throughout the video, the mother bear kept sniffing on the stage floor as she looked around inquisitively
There have been many instances in the past in which animals have crashed weddings and scared off brides, grooms and guests. A recent incident on similar lines has gone viral and is keeping social media users entertained.
In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, three 'uninvited' guests (a bear and two of her cubs) invaded a wedding reception pandal. The animals were captured on camera after they coolly walked onto the dais that was meant for the newlyweds.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, “They are not happy with the arrangement. It seems.” In the now viral clip, a mother bear can be seen walking around the wedding venue with her cubs on the back.
Throughout the video, the mother bear kept sniffing on the stage floor as she looked around inquisitively. It seemed like she was inspecting the whole area amid wedding lights sparkling around.
Watch the video here:
They are not happy with the arrangement. It seems. https://t.co/9Af4fErhdb
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 16, 2022
Since being shared on 16 February, this video has collected more than 20,000 views and is counting. Some users on social media found the video hilarious, while others showed concerns over human-animal conflict.
This is not the first time when such an incident has occurred. Last year, a video went viral capturing a bear making a surprise visit at a wedding in Mexico. In the video, the bear could be seen gatecrashing a wedding dinner and also leaning across an empty table looking for food. The bear was later seen knocking over the floral centrepiece and cutleries. In an attempt to scare away the bear, guests had to bang pots and pans.
Earlier to this in 2017, a Brazilian couple identified as Marília and Matheus Pieroni, who were just about to begin their wedding ceremony were left shocked after a stray dog walked in and laid down on the bride’s veil. This left everyone surprised and by the end of the day, the cute couple adopted it and ended the event on a happy note.
