Watch: Monitor Lizards Share A Warm Hug. Internet Is In Complete Awe
In the video, two monitor lizards are spotted standing on two legs and hugging each other on a beach. The cute moment was captured amid waves flashing on the shore. “Tere Mere Beech Mein Kaisa Hai Yeh Bandhan… Animals have emotions. They deserve our respect & empathy,” the caption of the post read.
Emotions play an essential role in our lives. Humans usually express their feelings by telling each other how they feel but have you ever wondered how animals express themselves? Have questions like - do elephants feel joy, chimpanzees depression and dog's happiness or dejection - come across your mind? If yes, then here is a clip that you should not miss! Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on similar lines where two monitor lizards can be seen expressing their feelings. Taking to Twitter, Nanda posted a clip capturing animals sharing their emotions. In the video, two monitor lizards are spotted standing on two legs and hugging each other on a beach. The cute moment was captured amid waves flashing on the shore. “Tere Mere Beech Mein Kaisa Hai Yeh Bandhan… Animals have emotions. They deserve our respect & empathy,” the caption of the post read. Within a few hours of being posted, the video has around 10,000 views and more than 600 likes. One user called in ‘amazing’ while another said ‘WOW’. There were a few who also mentioned that the lizards were not expressing emotions but getting ready for a fight for their territory.
Watch the video here:
Check a few reactions here:
For the unversed, monitor lizards are big lizards belonging to the family Varanidae. They are covered in thick scales that can range from colours like green to tan, grey and even brown. They have well-developed limbs and strong claws to crawl as well as attack. These lizards are said to be very aggressive in nature and can even lash out with their tails when provoked.
IFS officer Nanda often shares such videos of animals and birds that go viral in a few hours. Days ago he shared a video of a tiger crossing the road on a beautiful rainy morning and termed it a ‘Magical Monsoon’.
What do you think about the recent video of monitor lizards?
