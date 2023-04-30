India

WATCH: Mobile phone thrown at PM Modi during Mysuru roadshow, police say no 'ill-intention'

The phone was hurled out of 'excitement' by a female BJP worker. The phone landed on the bonnet of PM's vehicle and the Special Protection Group personnel later returned it to her, police said

FP Staff April 30, 2023 23:36:30 IST
A mobile phone was thrown at PM Narendra Modi during his Mysuru roadshow on 30 April 2023. ANI

A mobile phone was thrown at prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while he was holding a roadshow standing on a specially designed vehicle in poll-bound Karnataka’s Mysuru, police said.

The phone was hurled out of “excitement” by a female BJP worker who had no “ill-intention”, according to police.

The phone landing on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung at the vehicle did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths who were accompanying him.

“The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on PM’s vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told PTI.

“In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths,” he added.

The incident happened when Modi, flanked by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers KS Eshwarappa and SA Ramadas, was waving at people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 01, 2023 00:04:12 IST

