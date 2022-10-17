New Delhi: Students of Delhi University’s all-women Miranda House college allegedly experienced harassment, catcalling by men during the Diwali fest organised on the campus.

Sobhana, a student at the Miranda House, tweeted a video in which several men were seen attempting to enter the Miranda House college campus by climbing the walls and gates to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus, later indulged in “cat-calling and sexist sloganeering”.

Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time. pic.twitter.com/UkMAuJZKVU — Sobhana (@sobhana__) October 15, 2022

The students of the prestigious college shared multiple videos on social media in which some men are seen purportedly scaling the boundary wall, roaming around on the campus and raising slogans.

As the video went viral on social media, Delhi Police has taken suo moto cognizance & has filed an FIR, news agency ANI reported.

Within an hour of the fest beginning, a huge crowd of students circled around the college. On realising that the College cannot accommodate the large crowd, attendees were ordered to evacuate the area and move out of the campus.

In its statement, the police said, “On 14 October 2022, there was a Diwali Mela celebration programme in Miranda House College and entry was allowed for all college students only.

Many attendees of the fest, primarily men, went entirely out of control when the administration forbade them from entering the university. They entered restricted premises like classrooms, ignored the requests of professors and staff, responded rudely to appeals to behave and invaded the students’ personal space, as per a report by NDTV.

The student society group of Miranda House said, male students were raising slogans in corridors and attempted to vandalise the premises.

“Women and other gender minorities on campus were viewed only as objects of their desire by the men on campus, resulting in an atmosphere where safety, respect and consent had evacuated the premises before anyone else,” the report further added.

