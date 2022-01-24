Watch: Meghalaya’s top political leaders sing 'yeh dosti' at 50th Statehood Day event

Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong from NPP, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh from UDP and TMC leader Mukul Sangma can be seen in the video

A video of Meghalaya’s top political leaders, who are otherwise arch political rivals, singing and dancing on stage during an event has gone viral on the internet. They came together for a celebratory programme, which was organised to mark the 50th anniversary of Meghalaya's statehood.

In the video, many political leaders were seen enjoying the festivities together. They include deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong from National People's Party (NPP), Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh from United Democratic Party (UDP) and TMC leader Mukul Sangma, who is the former chief minister and the leader of Opposition in the state.

As the state celebrated the day with much pomp and show, the politicians set aside their differences to celebrate the day. At the event, Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge, song from the 1975 super hit blockbuster film Sholay, was sung by the leaders.

Watch the video here:

Meghalaya's chief minister Conrad Sangma, however, could not attend the programme as he recently tested positive for COVID-19. After informing about the same, he isolated himself at his home. For the uninitiated, Minister Sangma is an acclaimed guitarist and a singer too.

This was not the first time when such a moment was captured. Last year in December, during a Christmas event, a bunch of leaders had put aside their political affiliations and come together to mark the festivities.

It was Chief Minister Sangma who had then joined Opposition leaders in singing Christmas carols. Looking at them performing live, the crowd could not stop dancing and clapping.

Another similar video, which had gone viral on social media a few years ago, was when former chief minister Mukul Sangma and a few others were recorded singing The Beatles' hit song All My Loving. As per reports, the video was shot during the wedding of Sangma’s daughter that took place in Shillong.

