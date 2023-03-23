WATCH: Medanta Hospital MD expresses concern over rising Covid-19 cases, urges precautions
Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, MD, Medanta hospital has expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Delhi NCR region and has urged people to take the required precautions
New Delhi: Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, MD, Medanta hospital has expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Delhi NCR region and has urged people to take the required precautions.
#WATCH | Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, MD, Medanta hospital says, "Worrying that we're seeing rising cases of COVID…Measures we used as COVID-apt behaviour must be practised…Wear a mask where there is likely to be a crowd. Isolate for 4-5 days if you have a cold and cough…" pic.twitter.com/9DKYwT9ADd
— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023
"Worrying that we're seeing rising cases of COVID...Measures we used as COVID-apt behaviour must be practised. Wear a mask where there is likely to be a crowd. Isolate for 4-5 days if you have a cold and cough," Dr Naresh Trehan was quoted as saying by ANI.
“People with comorbidities have to be doubly responsible and doubly protected. They should not go into crowded places, if it is very urgent - all with an N95 mask and spend as little time as possible. We have to be cautious about travelling on planes also that you keep our masks on,” he added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
England to end pre-departure COVID test rule for arrivals from China
The temporary measures were introduced in January, with the Heathrow testing aimed at helping strengthen Britain's ability to rapidly detect potential new variants circulating in China.
World happier than before Covid pandemic; West slightly lesser than others: Global Happiness Index
"People eventually learned who their neighbours were. They took care of the senior citizens, so the isolation was less severe than you might anticipate. Positive emotions have remained twice as common as negative ones even during these challenging years
Malaysia: Anti-graft authorities question former prime minister following allegations of misuse of pandemic funds
Muhyiddin Yassin was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, at the height of Malaysia's battle against the coronavirus, and now leads an opposition coalition