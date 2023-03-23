WATCH: Medanta Hospital MD expresses concern over rising Covid-19 cases, urges precautions

New Delhi: Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, MD, Medanta hospital has expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Delhi NCR region and has urged people to take the required precautions.

#WATCH | Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, MD, Medanta hospital says, "Worrying that we're seeing rising cases of COVID…Measures we used as COVID-apt behaviour must be practised…Wear a mask where there is likely to be a crowd. Isolate for 4-5 days if you have a cold and cough…" pic.twitter.com/9DKYwT9ADd — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

"Worrying that we're seeing rising cases of COVID...Measures we used as COVID-apt behaviour must be practised. Wear a mask where there is likely to be a crowd. Isolate for 4-5 days if you have a cold and cough," Dr Naresh Trehan was quoted as saying by ANI.

“People with comorbidities have to be doubly responsible and doubly protected. They should not go into crowded places, if it is very urgent - all with an N95 mask and spend as little time as possible. We have to be cautious about travelling on planes also that you keep our masks on,” he added.

