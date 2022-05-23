Watch: Manipur villagers rescue Sangai deer that escaped from flash floods, minister shares video

The Sangai deer is an endangered species native to Manipur, and is also the state animal. Also known as the Dancing Deer, only about 200 of the species exist in the state

A video of a group of people rescuing a Sangai deer from flash floods in a forested area has grabbed eyeballs online. The clip of the heart-warming rescue, which took place in Manipur, was shared online by Thongam Biswajit Singh, state minister for forest, environment and climate change.

The clip shows a crowd gathered around the deer, which looks exhausted. The legs of the animal are tied up, while one man strokes its head. According to Singh, the deer had run away to the village to escape from flash floods. The villagers captured the animal and alerted the Forest Department about its condition.

#Sangai deer, an endangered species of Manipur ran away to a village from his habitat in order to escape from flash floods in the forest areas. Making a wise decision, the villagers safely captured him and alerted the Forest Department.@narendramodi @byadavbjp pic.twitter.com/gfvqDPaYUg — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 22, 2022

In a separate tweet, the minister wrote that he immediately directed officials to release the animal into the wild, after which the Sangai deer was safely set free into the forest. The video shared along with the post shows the animal slowly wandering away after it was released.

Immediately responding on the incident, I directed the forest officials to take cognizance on this matter and the deer was safely released back to forest.@moefcc pic.twitter.com/vWFz3QorpZ — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 22, 2022

The Sangai deer is an endangered species native to Manipur, and is also the state animal. The animal is also called the Dancing Deer as it hops over floating foliage. The deer is known for its distinctive antlers as well. Only about 200 of the species exists in the state.

The heart-warming rescue comes amid news of torrential rains in several parts of Assam and other north-eastern states. In Assam, approximately 7.3 lakh people in 22 districts have been affected by floods. Nagaon, Cachar and Hoaji are among worst-hit areas. The death toll due to the disaster has gone up to 24 in the state.

Several roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects have been damaged in the state. According to a PTI report, the army, paramilitary forces, SDRF, NDRF, Fire and Emergency Services and trained volunteers have evacuated thousands of people using helicopters and boats.

