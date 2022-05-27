Watch: Man who pointed pistol at cop during Delhi riots receives hero's welcome home

A senior jail officer said Shahrukh Pathan was sent to his home by a court order on a four-hour custody parole

Shahrukh Pathan, whose photograph of pointing a gun at an unarmed policeman during the communal riots in Northeast Delhi went viral, received a grand welcome during a visit to his home on parole, according to a video.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, purportedly shows Pathan being cheered by a huge crowd as he walks through a lane in the presence of security personnel to meet his ailing father on Monday.

#WATCH | Accused Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a gun at a policeman during anti-CAA protests gets a welcome during 4-hour parole on his arrival at his residence on May 23. He got parole to meet his ailing father. (The viral video has been confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Fc5HjuSdy2 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

A senior jail officer said Pathan was sent to his home by a court order on a four-hour custody parole. BJP leader Kapil Mishra posted the video on his Twitter account and rued that a person who pointed a gun at the police was being made a hero.

"The person who pointed a gun at the police is being made a hero. In Delhi, several places have become mini-Pakistans. This mentality has become Delhi's and the country's enemy. I want to clearly say that we Delhiites are not afraid of them and this mentality will be crushed in Delhi," Mishra tweeted in Hindi along with the video.

पुलिस पर बंदूक उठाने वाले को हीरो बनाया जा रहा है दिल्ली में कई जगह मिनी पाकिस्तान बन चुके है ये मानसिकता दिल्ली और देश की दुश्मन बन चुकी हैं मैं साफ कहना चाहता हूँ, हम दिल्ली वाले इन लोगों से डरते नहीं और इस मानसिकता को दिल्ली में कुचल दिया जाएगा pic.twitter.com/watP9sfo0j — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 27, 2022

In the photograph that went viral a couple of years ago, Pathan could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at a policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road. He also allegedly fired several rounds.

A Delhi court had last year framed charges against Pathan under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant from performing duty), 188 (disobedience of order of public servant), 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, etc.), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The violence, which erupted on 23 February, 2020, in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

