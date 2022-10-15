Marvel has a huge fan base in India, and a lot of us grew up watching Spiderman movies and cartoons. It appears that some people admire Spidey so much that they have started to act like him. Yes, it’s true. A video has been shared on Twitter recently in which a man can be seen swinging above the crowd inside a train with the help of the handrest. Trains can get really crowded, but this man came up with a unique technique to pass through the crowd. In the clip, people can be seen lying down on the floor. It was not possible for this ‘Indian Spiderman’ to get to the other side by walking. So, he started swinging, and successfully got to the other side. Have a look at this video here:

The video instantly grabbed the attention on the internet. A viewer commented that it is very common in Indian trains and that the credit goes to the camera person for using the correct platform for making this video viral.

Its very common in Local Train..Credit goes to camera person and he used the correct https://t.co/4KtM3piHZL make it Viral — varun (@varunpaliwal198) October 14, 2022

Some people wondered why everyone was lying on the floor. A user wrote that standing would have provided more space.

Can anyone explain why everyone is laying on the floor? I mean no disrespect but I need more context to understand. Just looking at it with my current understanding I would think standing would provide more space and also keep clothes cleaner. — Bill Hammer (@William48817033) October 14, 2022

Some individuals stated that the video is funny but it is sad at the same time. A user said, “Shows the real situation of our country and its trains.”

Funny but at the same time a sad situation. Shows the real situation of our country and its trains. — Nadeem shaikh (@Nadash521) October 14, 2022

A viewer jokingly wrote that many such hidden heroes must be roaming around us.

😁ऐसे कई छुपे हुए स्पाइडरमैन हमारे आस पास घूमते होंगे — PAWAN KUMAR (@__Pawankumar) October 13, 2022

An account even called him Tarzan.

Tarzan hai yeh toh — Namrata  (@sarcasticCkanya) October 13, 2022

A person sarcastically wrote, “Spiderman: traincoming.”

Spiderman : traincoming — Isotope🦥 (@Isotopiea) October 13, 2022

This is not the only video on social media in which someone from India has shown capabilities like Spiderman. A video of a surprising incident from Bihar was shared on Twitter in June in which a thief snatches a mobile from a train passenger while he hangs from a railway bridge over a river.

Watch this clip here:

पलक झपकते हुई लूट का Live वीडियो. इस वीडियो को पहली बार देखकर आप समझ ही नहीं पाएँगे कि क्या हुआ, इसलिए वीडियो को स्लो मोशन में भी किया है ताकि आप चलती ट्रेन में अक्सर होने वाली वारदात देख सकें और सतर्क हो जाएँ. बिहार के बेगूसराय की घटना. pic.twitter.com/1K2H0DTj1Y — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) June 8, 2022



The train can be seen moving at a very high speed, so it is not possible to understand what happened at first. But when the video is played slowly, a thief can be seen hanging from a railway bridge. As the train is moving, he manages to snatch the passenger’s phone from his hand.

