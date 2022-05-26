Watch: Man spots dead lizard floating in soft drink at Ahmedabad McDonald's; outlet sealed

One of the friends claimed that they waited for over four hours but the staff at McDonald's took no action and instead offered to refund Rs 300 charged for the cold drink

A man who recently visited a McDonald's outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat allegedly found a lizard floating in the cold drink that he had ordered from the eatery. The customer, Bhargav Joshi, took to Twitter to share a video in which the reptile in a glass full of the beverage he ordered.

The soft drink with a dead lizard floating on it was served to Joshi at a McDonald's outlet in Sola, Ahmedabad. The outlet was sealed after Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) order following the video of the incident which went viral and people started raising questions about the food being served by McDonald's.

The incident took place earlier this week when Joshi with his three other friends went to the McDonald's outlet and ordered two burgers and two glasses of soft drinks.

In the video, Joshi said that he took two sips of Coca Cola drink that was ordered and when he shook the glass, the dead lizard came on top.

One of his friends, who was recording the video, claimed that they waited for over four hours but the staff at McDonald's had no response and neither they took any action. He further said that instead the staff at the outlet offered to refund the price of the soft drink - Rs 300.

Joshi further claimed that when they complained to the staff, the area manager laughed at it and said that he will check (CCTV) cameras.

"The store manager simply offered to refund the price of the soft drink - Rs 300. A life is worth Rs 300? I told the store manager to drink the same coke, I will give you Rs 500," said another man from the group.

After the incident started gaining momentum on social media, McDonald's issued an official statement saying that they value the safety and hygiene of the customers.

"At McDonald's, we are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all our customers. Quality, Service, Cleanliness and Value are at the core of our business operations. Furthermore, as part of our Golden Guarantee programme, we have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all our McDonald's restaurants, which include strict processes for regular kitchen and restaurant cleaning and sanitization, among others. We are looking into this incident that is alleged to have taken place at the Ahmedabad outlet. While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen."

The municipal body has sealed the outlet and took the sample of the cold drink served to Joshi and his friends which will be tested at city's public health laboratory. The McDonald's outlet have been ordered to remain closed until AMC order.

Joshi later posted the photo of the sealed outlet and thanked the civic body for taking prompt action. "Great work done by AMC," he wrote.

