Watch: Man skips wedding party to rescue canine, warms hearts online

Recently, a man has done something heroic to save a dog’s life. The heartening video of the man rescuing a dog from an overflowing river has created much buzz across the internet. The video shows the man skipping wedding celebrations to save a stray dog clinging to the side of an overflowing river.

Watch the video:

In the three-minute clipping, a stray dog can be seen standing on a concrete base along an overflowing stream. After some moments, a man decked up in a formal two-piece suit is seen approaching the riverside to rescue the dog from drowning.

The man removes his coat and went up on the wall to give his hands to the dog. After a minute of struggle, the man finds it hard to reach the canine. Then, another man comes there and joins hands with him in the mission. He helps to pull the ‘coatless hero' from behind and soon the canine is successfully taken to safety.

After the rescue operation, the two men leave the place. In a moment, the 'saviour' again returns to greet the canine and the interaction between the man and the dog in the last has left the internet overwhelmed.

The video was shared on Reddit and since being shared it has received more than 60,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. Users across the internet have applauded the man for his love for dogs and named him a ‘coatless hero'. One of the commenters wrote, “The interaction at the end is my favourite part. A little untrusting back and forth of trying to get the dog to come with him, then just walks away and the dog is close on his heels.”

