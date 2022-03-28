Watch: Man rescues cobra from abandoned well, video leaves Twitter divided

In the over two-minute clip, one of the volunteers is seen using a hook that is tied to a rope to lift the venomous snake

A scary video of a cobra being rescued from an abandoned well has recently gone viral. The incident took place on 26 March in Maharashtra's Nashik.

Shared by news agency ANI, the video shows volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organisation rescuing the cobra from the well. In the over two-minute clip, one of the volunteers is seen using a hook that is tied to a rope to lift the venomous snake.

Soon after bringing the snake out of the well, the volunteer slowly tries to put it inside a black-coloured bag and ties it tightly after the cobra slithers inside. "The volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organisation rescued a highly venomous snake, an Indian spectacled cobra (Naag) from an abandoned well in the Nashik area of Maharashtra yesterday," the caption of the post read.

#WATCH | The volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organization rescued a highly venomous snake, an Indian spectacled cobra (Naag) from an abandoned well in the Nashik area of Maharashtra yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sgCm7ZeQ2V — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

Since being shared on social media, this video has collected more than two lakh views and its increasing. Many users were confused to the need of 'rescuing' a reptile from a well while others lauded the volunteers for attempting such a risk.

One user said, "How can a reptile be rescued from an environment that it is habituated to." Another wrote, "Not sure if it should be termed as a rescue if the snake was in an abandoned well."

Earlier this year, a snake catcher in Thailand had rescued a giant reptile by just using his bare hands. The frightening moment was caught on camera and had left internet users stunned.

The incident happened in southern Thai province of Krabi. According to local media, the snake was about 4.5-metre long and weighed 10 kg. The residents reported about the snake after it slithered into a palm plantation.

Reports also suggest that Sutee Naewhaad, a volunteer from the Ao Nang Subdistrict Administrative Organization, spent almost 20 minutes to rescue the reptile after somehow grabbing its neck.

