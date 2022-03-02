India

Watch: Man hides gold worth Rs 18 lakh in beads stitched onto burqas, busted at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad Customs shared a video clip that shows an official removing gold beads from a burqa.

March 02, 2022
Representational image. Reuters

A passenger was booked by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on charges of gold smuggling on Sunday (27 February). The male passenger was trying to smuggle 350 grams of gold worth around Rs 18.18 lakh. He arrived in Hyderabad by flight number - FZ-439 from Dubai.

The accused passenger concealed the precious metal as beads stitched onto burqas. As per the Customs Department, the yellow metal was concealed in hundreds of beads that were stitched onto burqas.

Hyderabad Customs shared a video clip that shows an official removing gold beads from a burqa. "On 27.02.22, Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439. Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas,” the Customs Department wrote in the caption while sharing the 27-second video.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video clip has garnered over 7,100 views. In a follow-up tweet, the Customs Department informed that the male passenger concealed the gold inside his checked-in luggage.

A case of gold smuggling has been filed against the passenger and further investigation is underway.

This is not the first unique attempt of gold smuggling that has been busted by the Customs Department at Hyderabad Airport.

In January, officials of Customs Department arrested a passenger who was trying to smuggle 970 grams of gold worth around Rs 47.55 lakh. The gold in paste form was concealed inside the bandages tied to the passenger’s calves of both legs.

The guilty passenger arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Sharjah on 9 January, 2022. He was travelling by an Air Arabia flight (G9-450).

On 21 January, 2.71 kg of gold items were seized from a passenger.

The gold items were concealed inside hand and checked-in baggage. The items were worth around 1.36 crore.

Updated Date: March 02, 2022

