A passenger was booked by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on charges of gold smuggling on Sunday (27 February). The male passenger was trying to smuggle 350 grams of gold worth around Rs 18.18 lakh. He arrived in Hyderabad by flight number - FZ-439 from Dubai.

The accused passenger concealed the precious metal as beads stitched onto burqas. As per the Customs Department, the yellow metal was concealed in hundreds of beads that were stitched onto burqas.

Hyderabad Customs shared a video clip that shows an official removing gold beads from a burqa. "On 27.02.22, Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439. Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas,” the Customs Department wrote in the caption while sharing the 27-second video.

On 27.02.22,Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439. Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas.@cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/xlGSF2vUa4 — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) February 27, 2022

Since being shared on Twitter, the video clip has garnered over 7,100 views. In a follow-up tweet, the Customs Department informed that the male passenger concealed the gold inside his checked-in luggage.

A case of gold smuggling has been filed against the passenger and further investigation is underway.

The male pax had concealed the gold inside his check-in baggage. — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) March 1, 2022

This is not the first unique attempt of gold smuggling that has been busted by the Customs Department at Hyderabad Airport.

In January, officials of Customs Department arrested a passenger who was trying to smuggle 970 grams of gold worth around Rs 47.55 lakh. The gold in paste form was concealed inside the bandages tied to the passenger’s calves of both legs.

On 09.01.22 Hyderabad Customs booked a case for smuggling of gold against a male pax arriving by Flight G9-450 from Sharjah.970 grams of gold valued at Rs. 47.55 lakhs recovered & seized. Gold in paste form was concealed inside the bandages tied to calves of both the legs. pic.twitter.com/zdrPGTgudJ — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 10, 2022

The guilty passenger arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Sharjah on 9 January, 2022. He was travelling by an Air Arabia flight (G9-450).

On 21 January, 2.71 kg of gold items were seized from a passenger.

On 21.01.22, Hyderabad Customs has detected and seized 2715.800 gms of gold items valued at Rs.1.36

Crores from a male pax who arrived by 6E 025 from Dubai. Gold chains and gold in paste form were concealed inside hand baggage and check-in baggage. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd pic.twitter.com/aIDzWEkEhW — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 22, 2022

The gold items were concealed inside hand and checked-in baggage. The items were worth around 1.36 crore.

