WATCH: Man held for thrashing, molesting woman on moving Thane-CST local train in Mumbai

The tag of being a safe city is slowly slipping away from Mumbai, or so it seems after watching this video. The short clip, shot onboard a Thane-CST local train in Mumbai, shows visuals of a woman being beaten, thrashed and molested by a man. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night inside the coach reserved for the handicapped, News18 reported.

According to the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF), the woman and the assailant were not strangers and were not differently-abled. A few reports claimed that the duo was a married couple, however, Firstpost could not independently verify the veracity of the claims.

The GRPF also said that a co-passenger, who shot the video, boarded the local train from Thane station at around 11 pm on Thursday, when the man "started cruelly assaulting" a woman.

According to the eyewitness, who shot the video, there was a constable in the next coach but he was unable to intervene as the train was moving and the coaches were separated by a barricade.

The constable (seen in the video) was allegedly trying to dissuade the man from assaulting the woman. The eyewitness reportedly asked the constable to pull the chain, but his request was ignored. Finally, the GRPF was called at the Dadar station and the man was detained. The accused was booked under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder).

Further details are awaited.