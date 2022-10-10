In the new era of the internet, no big thing remains unnoticed. It acts as a tool to spread awareness, entertain and motivate people. The latest to join the list is a viral video that displays how far a person can go to bear the responsibilities of his family.

The clip was shared by an Instagram user named Giedde on his personal handle where a man can be spotted driving an auto rickshaw with a fractured leg. As soon as the sight surfaced on the internet, it unsurprisingly melted the hearts of the viewers and they went on to praise the mental strength of the man. However, the person in the footage is still unidentified.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY (@giedde)



The clip shows the man driving his auto-rickshaw while his plastered leg is tied with a rope to the left side of the vehicle. A passenger can also be seen sitting in the back seat. Though the situation was quite hard to handle, the man was doing it flawlessly.

Since being uploaded, the heart-touching video has earned more than 48,000 views and nearly 5,000 people have liked it so far. The person’s upbeat view on life has garnered him many plaudits. Users applauded his dedication and efforts to make a living. The comment section was flooded with numerous appreciatory messages.

While some admired the man’s efforts to support his family, others tried to gather information about him so they could provide him with assistance and financial support. A user said, “This is why all fathers are called real heroes of their children.” Another one noted, “Not all heroes wear a cap.” An individual stated, ”Not all stories are fairytales.”

Previously, a differently-abled woman delivering food in a wheelchair won hearts online. The motivational clip was shared by Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women.



The caption of the video reads, “Life is difficult. But we haven’t learnt to accept defeat.” The 6-second clip was recorded by a passenger in the car behind the woman. She delivers food as a representative of Swiggy, as seen by her attire and the logo on her bag.

